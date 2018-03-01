National Eating Disorder Awareness Week: Time to open the conversation & lift stereotypes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- With at least 30 million people suffering from eating disorders in the United States, it's crucial to raise awareness. That's the main goal of National Eating Disorder Awareness Week, February 28th - March 6th.

CW39's Maggie Flecknoe spoke with Ametis Cederberg, a psychotherapist at The Lovett Center about the signs and symptoms. She also discussed myths and shared some alarming statistics.

According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders:

At least 30 million people of all ages and genders suffer from an eating disorder in the U.S.

Every 62 minutes at least one person dies as a direct result from an eating disorder.

Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness.

Eating disorders affect all races and ethnic groups.

Genetics, environmental factors, and personality traits all combine to create risk for an eating disorder.

For more help contact The Lovett Center or the National Eating Disorders Association.