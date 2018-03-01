× No witnesses after man’s body found in backyard of north Houston home, police say

HOUSTON — Investigators have no leads or witnesses after a man was found dead inside the backyard of a north Houston home, police said.

The Houston Police Department responded to the 300 block of Cavalcade Street near Siegel around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. When officers arrived, police said they found the deceased victim who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

“When patrol arrived they didn’t see anything suspicious originally,” Det. Kyle Heaverlow said. “A few minutes later, other calls came in [with] reports of a complainant found behind a couple of houses.”

The victim is believed to be in his 50s, officers said. His full identity is still being confirmed.

“[We] don’t have a lot of leads on suspects at this time,” Heaverlow said. “We do have a couple of people who heard gunshots in the area, but now one is able to give us a good description of the potential suspects.”

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, the detective said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the local Crime Stoppers hotline at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

More Local Headlines

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.