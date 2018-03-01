San Francisco police bodycam footage released: Barrage of bullets as cops move in on murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - It was raining bullets! Newly-released video shows a frightening display of force on the streets of San Francisco during an early-morning shoot out last month.

Police officers cornered a car jacking and murder suspect in an RV parked near a homeless encampment, and as they approached, a barrage of gunfire broke out.

Seven officers fired off 65 shots in all, and police bodycam footage captured the entire chilling exchange of bullets.

Despite all those rounds being fired.....unbelievably, not one person was hit!

But during the barrage of gunfire, the San Francisco street sounded more like a battlefield in a war-torn, Third World country.

The suspect, 31-year-old Joel Armstrong, now faces multiple charges.

Police say Armstrong shot first from inside the RV as cops prepared to make the arrest.

After that.....all hell broke loose!

The shootout happened just hours after Armstrong was named a suspect in a car jacking and a murder.

After cops tracked Armstrong to the RV-- about two hours after the frightening confrontation began -- the lone gunman surrendered as he came out without firing another shot.

Considering police got their man without anyone getting injured, this was a successful arrest.

But unless the S.F. cops were just trying to show off all that firepower, they might want to reconsider firing so many warning shots!