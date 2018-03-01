× Shooting victim found on sidewalk in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night in the Westwood area, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD responded around 10:15 p.m. to the 9900 block of Club Creek Drive, between the Santa Barbara and Valle Vista apartments, where officers found a man that had been shot on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

No suspects have been identified and the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

