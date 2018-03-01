× Man arrested after woman brutally attacked with trash bag at Memorial City Mall: court documents

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Houston police have arrested a suspect after the brutal attack and strangling of a woman at the Memorial City Mall over the weekend, according to court documents.

Maurice Mosely, 27, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police identified the suspect using mall surveillance video taken of the attack, which happened on Feb. 25 around 8:30 a.m.

Investigators said the 31-year-old victim had stepped out of a bathroom stall when she was confronted by an unknown man staring at her and holding a plastic trash bag. She claims she proceeded to wash her hands and looked at the man, who nodded his head.

Suddenly, court documents said the suspect twisted the bag into a rope-like fashion and wrapped it around the victim’s neck. He allegedly stood over the woman as she fell to the ground and he continued to strangle her. During the attack, police said the man stopped numerous times to repeatedly kick the victim.

At one point, the detectives said the victim become unconscious.

The suspect was able to escape the mall on METRO bus before police arrived.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital for critical injuries, including bleeding, bruising and swelling to her head and face. Court documents said the woman lost a several teeth during the assault.

Officers investigating the case recognized the Mosely from the video still shots after responding to prior calls involving the suspect, according to court documents.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has requested his bond be set at $100,000, according to court records.