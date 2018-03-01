× Woman Charged with Intoxication Manslaughter After Killing a Mom and 3 Mos. Old Son, Out on Bond

Veronica Rivas, 21, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, after crashing her car in Clear Lake, killing a mother and her three month old son.

Clear Lake Police were called out to the fatal accident around 4, Wednesday morning at I-45 and El Dorado Boulevard and officers found Shayla Joseph and her baby dead in the car.

Rivas and the passenger she was with were taken to the hospital to be checked out and found to be driving under the influence.

The judge set Rivas’ bond at $30,000 for each count. And she is currently out of jail on bond.

Rivas is expected to be in court Friday morning.