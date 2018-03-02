6-month-old baby ejected from car as woman attempts to escape man in Aldine area, deputies say

HOUSTON — A 6-month-old baby was hospitalized with critical injuries Thursday night after being ejected from a vehicle during a possible car chase in the Aldine area, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to 15000 block of Henry Road near Kaylyn Street around 10:15 p.m.

Investigators said a 21-year-old woman was arguing with a man when she called a family member for help. According to officers, a white Volvo pulled up soon afterwards and the woman tried to leave with the two people inside, but the man continued to fight with her. As they drove off, detectives say the man got into a black Audi and chased them.

The chase reached high speeds and the driver of the white car lost control of his vehicle, went into a ditch, spun around and then struck two trees before coming to a complete stop in the middle of the road.

The infant was ejected about 40 yards from the scene, deputies said. The child was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital with a head injury and a broken leg, according to investigators.

“The child has a possible brain bleed, but it looks like they are expected to survive,” Deputy Blake Bondurant said.

The woman was trapped in the car and had to be extracted. She was taken to the same hospital in stable condition via Lifeflight.

The family member was also taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, the driver of the white car was uninjured.

The driver of the Audi was detained for questioning at the scene, but no charges have been filed.

Earlier indications suggest that intoxication did not contribute to the accident.