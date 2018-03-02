Class Acts: Terri’Yannah raises spirits for her school while balancing course load

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Terri'Yannah Bradley takes pride in making sure everyone at Eisenhower High School is in good spirits.

"I love everything, supporting our teams in all of the wins and losses, and just keep us focused and on a roll," Bradley said.

A sophomore, Bradley is an active member of the Eagles cheerleading team. She says the hardest thing is balancing all of her activities, which also include being in the choir, with maintaining a strong course load.

"I have to balance school work, and sometime it's late games, and you have to come back and still be up for that pre-AP class in the morning," she said.

To learn more about his hardworking Class Act, check out the video above!