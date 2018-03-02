Delta and United Airlines unleash new rules for comfort pet fliers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Flying the friendly skies is suddenly not as friendly for our furry friends....at least, not if you're flying with a comfort pet.

United and Delta Airlines are tightening the leash on bringing comfort pets aboard a flight, with new rules effective March 1.

It requires passengers with comfort pets to fill out extensive forms and show proof 48 hours before your flight, that your animal is in good health and vaccinated.

And....you must sign a form that your pet is well-behaved and not aggressive.

Needless to say, not everyone is happy with these new rules.

Fliers who depend on emotional support animals don't appreciate all the extra red tape.

"If we could make it simpler, then that would be great," traveler Bruce Pollard commented.

"I think it's a fine line to walk," Nancy Suzuki said. "I think if that's what you need, yes, you should be able to bring your pet along."

And for those who really need a service animal, they have nothing to worry about.

But for others-- while the fur may be flying over these new rules-- the airlines are serving notice you can't pull the wool over their eyes with a fake service pet.

And now....the airlines are barking back!

So, grab your pet's papers and try to have a nice flight.