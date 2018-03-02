HOUSTON -- It’s finally Oscar weekend and our film critic and awards pundit Dustin Chase predicts the top categories with some statistical insight. New in theaters this weekend is Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence starring in Russian spy thriller Red Sparrow. Chase says this might be her most proactive and demanding role yet, find out why. Bruce Willis is also back on the big screen with crime film Death Wish, a remake of the 1974 Charles Bronson flick, updated by horror master Eli Roth. Also opening in wider release is foreign film Oscar contender A Fantastic Woman, is this the film to beat in that category? Those answers and a lot more on this episode of Flix Fix.
Flix Fix: Red Sparrow, Death Wish, A Fantastic Woman
-
Flix Fix: Black Panther, Loveless and Nostalgia
-
Flix Fix: Annihilation, Game Night and Beast of Burden
-
Flix Fix: Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, A Ciambra, Paddington 2 and Winchester
-
Flix Fix: Dustin reviews Hostiles and Insidious: The Last Key
-
Flix Fix: The Commuter, Happy Ending and Houston Film Critics Society Awards
-
-
Flix Fix: 15:17 to Paris and Fifty Shades Freed
-
Flix Fix: Darkest Hour, The Shape of Water and Star Wars: The Last Jedi
-
Flix Fix: Forever My Girl, The Insult, Please Stand By
-
Flix Fix: Chris Hemsworth’s new film 12 Strong, recapping Critics Choice Awards and predicting this Sundays Sag Awards
-
Flix Fix: Dustin reviews Phantom Thread, Molly’s Game and The Post
-
-
Flix Flix: Downsizing, Call Me By Your Name, The Greatest Showman
-
Flix Fix: The Square, Thelma and Mudbound
-
Fix Flix: ‘I, Tonya,’ ‘Wonder Wheel’ and ‘The Disaster Artist’