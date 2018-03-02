Flix Fix: Red Sparrow, Death Wish, A Fantastic Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- It’s finally Oscar weekend and our film critic and awards pundit Dustin Chase predicts the top categories with some statistical insight. New in theaters this weekend is Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence starring in Russian spy thriller Red Sparrow. Chase says this might be her most proactive and demanding role yet, find out why. Bruce Willis is also back on the big screen with crime film Death Wish, a remake of the 1974 Charles Bronson flick, updated by horror master Eli Roth. Also opening in wider release is foreign film Oscar contender A Fantastic Woman, is this the film to beat in that category? Those answers and a lot more on this episode of Flix Fix.