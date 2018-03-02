Gas station owner gives gift of low-cost fuel: Fill up for $1.64 per gallon in Sheldon area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Drivers in the Sheldon area caught a case of whiplash when gas prices at A Fuel Depot at 11909 Tidwell dropped to $1.64.

Some folks took the time to fill up multiple cars and multiple cans.

Owner Adil Prasla said lowering prices was his way of giving back in the post- Hurricane Harvey world.

Prasla says prices will remain low on Friday and may last through the weekend if demand is high enough, adding they won't run out any time soon.

