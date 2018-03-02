Goose Creek ISD: Sterling High School student in custody after bringing loaded gun to school

HOUSTON — A high school student was arrested Friday morning after bringing a loaded gun on campus, Goose Creek Independent School District confirms.

The district released the following statement:

Students at Ross S. Sterling High School this morning learned that a male student had a gun in his possession. They immediately reported it to school authorities. The gun was loaded. The student had not made any threats, nor was there any indication he intended to harm anyone. Goose Creek CISD Police took the student into custody without incident.