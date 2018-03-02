× HCSO: Body found in pond identified as 14-year-old boy who went missing on Christmas Eve

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a body found in a pond is that of a 14-year-old reported as a runaway.

On Dec. 26, 2017, HCSO patrol deputies initiated a report for a 14-year old male that had ran away from home on Christmas Eve 2017.

On Feb. 1, the body of a juvenile male was located in a pond in the 16500 block of Pentonshire Lane.

On Friday, the Institute of Forensic Science identified the body as Justin Gonzalez.

The cause of death is still pending.