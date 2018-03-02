× WATCH: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee holds news conference on gun violence prevention

HOUSTON — Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a senior Member on the House Judiciary Committee and Ranking Member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigation, held a press conference Friday to discuss responsible gun violence prevention legislation along with Moms Demand Action, youth advocates, and other community leaders.

The event was livestreamed on CW39.com. Watch the replay below: