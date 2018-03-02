WATCH: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee holds news conference on gun violence prevention

HOUSTON — Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a senior Member on the House Judiciary Committee and Ranking Member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigation, held a press conference Friday to discuss responsible gun violence prevention legislation along with Moms Demand Action, youth advocates, and other community leaders.

The event was livestreamed on CW39.com.

 