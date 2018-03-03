Bomb Cyclone hits Northeastern Coastline; at least 5 dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least five people are dead and over a million people are without power due to a powerful storm known as a bomb cyclone that hammered through the coastlines from the Carolinas to Maine.

Although it's slowly moving away, the effects will be felt for days. In Massachusetts, dozens of residents had to be rescued by trucks and scooped up by front loaders. “It was kind of scary because we were one of those stranding up on it and having to hold on. Were lucky. It's just things that will get lost,” said Christine Way-Cotter.

For those who live along the coast, coastal flooding left homes severely damaged. One home was left teetering on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean. “The plan is to lift it and move it back a little bit i believe but a lot of things have to happen before that happens, so, we just want to keep it from going anywhere,” said Dana Sterling. “You feel bad for the people but that comes with having a house on the water - ocean wins, you lose,” added Doug Campbell.

A mother says her son is lucky to be alive. He was sitting in the backseat of a car when a tree came crashing down. “We heard a noise, we ran out my son was still in the car. With the tree on top of it,” Cynthia Creighton said.

Shelters have been opened for those who were forced out of their homes. Now these cities are prepping for the cleanup and rebuilding of their towns.