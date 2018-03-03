CDC reports 1 in 14 pregnant women smoke despite known side effects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— New data from the Centers for Disease Control shows that 1 in 14 pregnant women smoke.

The study was done by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics and reveals more than 7 percent of all expectant mothers smoke despite known risks to both mother and child.

Apparently, the problem is most prevalent in West Virginia where 25 percent of pregnant women reported smoking and lowest in California with less than 2 percent.

The CDC said any amount of smoking during pregnancy is too much.

Doctors said not only does it put a baby at risk for birth defects. It can also cause a baby to be born too early, have low birth weight, raise the risk of stillbirth, as well as sudden infant death syndrome.