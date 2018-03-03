× Child struck, killed while riding his bike near Sugar Land high school, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A middle school-aged boy was fatally struck by a pickup truck while riding his bike near a Sugar Land high school Saturday afternoon, according to the Sugar Land Police Department.

The incident happened around noon near the intersection of Dulles Avenue and Viking Lane.

Police say a teenaged girl was driving away from Dulles High School and accidentally struck the little boy.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.