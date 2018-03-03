Dog chase backs up highway traffic in Phoenix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX -- Two tiny pups created some big trouble for Arizona drivers, and it was all caught on camera. These two dogs held up traffic on a highway north of Phoenix. You can see authorities and a few good Samaritans trying to catch the canines. One officer tried to kneel down, but the dog was not feelin' it.

Another man jumped out of his vehicle and ran down the highway trying to catch one. Finally, a highway patrol officer was able to grab one, but the other made a run for it! This little dog was definitely on a mission as it bobbed and weaved its way around traffic. The doggie drama didn't end fast, the chase lasted for over an hour.

Finally, the dog ran into an RV park where two residents caught the dog. The dogs were brought to a shelter where they are being taken care of until their owners are found.