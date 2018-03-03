Houston Area Women’s Center host 30th annual Race Against Violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --Runners were sweating it out in downtown Houston Saturday morning for the 30th annual Race Against Violence.

The Houston Area Women's Center hosted the 5k run in efforts to raise awareness, support and money for survivors of domestic abuse.

"It's an opportunity for the community to come together and really bring awareness to the issue of domestic violence and sexual assault. We can continue to provide the services to survivors which includes shelters, it includes a 24 hour hotline, counseling, advocacy and other support services," said Sonia Corrales of Houston Area Women's Center.

This year's race had a special meaning for the Estrada family.

Nearly seventy family and friends gathered at the finish line in honor of Julie Martinez, a young mother who lost her life to domestic violence in September of last year.

"It was so important for us to come here and do this walk as a family. She was a super about her life and it's sad that no one never really knew what was going on it took something like this tragedy to happen. For the people that are going through the same thing don't stay in the closet, don't wait for something like this to happen. Tell family don't be ashamed of what is happening to you because it's not your fault...get out before it's too late," said Liz Lopez.