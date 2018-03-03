× HPD: Man kills future sister-in-law in a SW Houston hotel

HOUSTON – A man confessed to killing his future sister-in-law in a southwest Houston hotel Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police received a call around 8 p.m. from a woman who told them her fiancé killed her sister at the American Inn hotel in the 8200 block of Southwest Freeway.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman dead inside a hotel room wrapped up in a blanket. The suspect told police that he murdered his fiancé’s sister.

The suspect was taken into custody, police said. The motive is unknown.