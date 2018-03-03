× HPD: Man shot multiple times in head outside SE Houston home

HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot outside his southeast Houston home Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police were dispatched to a residence near Phlox Street and Scott Street around 12:50 a.m. in response to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead from gunshot wounds to his head in his driveway.

According to witnesses, a man ran away from the scene after the shooting. The motive of the incident is unknown.

Anyone with information, please contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713 308-3600.