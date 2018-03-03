× HPD: Uber driver fatally injures stalled vehicle driver in Clear Lake

HOUSTON – An Uber driver fatally injured the driver of a stalled vehicle in Clear Lake Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. near the Gulf Freeway and F.M. 2351 when a driver stopped in the right lane on the feeder road due to car trouble.

A driver of a SUV pulled over to help the driver of the stalled vehicle, police said. An Uber driver slammed into the stalled vehicle, causing the victim to get ran over.

The driver of the stalled vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

The Uber driver was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The case remains under investigation.