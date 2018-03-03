Rice University mourns death of football player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Rice football suffers their biggest loss and that's before even starting spring football on Monday. Junior defensive end Blain Padgett was found dead in his apartment Friday morning, apparently having passed away while sleeping. The cause of death is unknown.

New Owls head football coach Mike Bloomgren issued this statement on the passing:

"Our team is devastated by this news. All of my thoughts right now are how best to help Blain's family and his teammates in this very difficult period."

Rice athletic director Joe Karlgaard added:

"Our entire athletic department is in mourning over the loss of Blain Padgett. Blain was a great friend and teammate and the sense of loss is overwhelming to his teammates, his friends, but most importantly to his family, who are in our thoughts and prayers. We will do everything in our power to provide assistance to our student-athletes in this incredibly difficult time."

In 2016, The 6'-5", 270-lbs. lineman led the defensive line with 41 tackles with 5 and half of those for loss. He was a National Honor Society member while recording 417 tackles and 24 sacks while at Hardin Jefferson High.

Deeply saddened by the loss of Hawk Alum Blain Padgett. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family and all that knew you. Our #7 truly knew what it meant to be a HAWK. — HJ High School (@HJHSHawks) March 3, 2018

Certainly, a life cut too short leaving those left on the gridiron to forge ahead with heavy hearts.