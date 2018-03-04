× DA identifies woman, children found dead inside West Brookfield home

Worcester County, MA (WCVB) — The deaths of a woman and three children, whose bodies were found in a rural Massachusetts home, is being classified as a homicide.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office made the announcement during a press conference Saturday where they identified the mother as Sara Bermudez, 38. The children were identified as Madison Bermudez, 8, James Bermudez, 6, and Michael Bermudez, 2.

Authorities were following several leads, including possible gang connections, sources confirmed to 5 Investigates Friday evening. Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early would not speculate on the gang connections during Saturday’s press conference.

Police called to the home for a well-being check Thursday found the bodies of the victims in an upstairs bedroom inside the home on Old Warren Road.

5 Investigates, citing sources close to the investigation, said some of the victims were stabbed and some burned. Authorities said they are looking for a yellow gas can that was taken from the home.

A distraught family member was seen at the house Friday, but no other information about that person was immediately available.

West Brookfield Police Chief Thomas O’Donnell says he told concerned parents in town to “take steps you need to feel safe” and “report anything.”

Investigators are asking anyone in the area with active home or business surveillance cameras to call state police.

