Man in the Heights shot and killed at party after putting on bulletproof vest

HOUSTON – A party in the Heights turned deadly early Sunday morning, but police say this fatal shooting has a bizarre twist. Houston police were called to an incident at 300 W. 23rd and Rutland Street around 1:30 a.m.

Detective Mark Holbrook with Houston Police Department says, “One of the residents at the party puts on a bulletproof vest , and another male who has a gun winds up shooting him.”

That’s right, Houston police say after the shooter shot the guy with the bulletproof vest on, he then took off with another guy, leaving police with plenty of unanswered questions.

Detective Holbrook adds, “We haven’t done any forensics yet to know if the bullet went through the vest, skipped it or missed the panel or something like that.”

Investigators say the party goers most likely knew each other, so they are hoping to track down the suspect sooner than later.

Detective Holbrook says, “We are just trying to identify the shooter and talk about what happened and if he was really dared to do it and lets talk to the one witness who fled the scene.”

If someone knows of any clues to help locate the shooter in this bizarre crime, police are asking you to call Crimestoppers at (800) 222-8477 .