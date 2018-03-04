Texas EquuSearch joins in search for missing 5-year-old in Kansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WICHITA, Kan. - Texas EquuSearch is joining the search for a five-year-old Kansas boy who went missing two weeks ago.

Jamie Orr spent the last week searching for her son Lucas Hernandez with a group of volunteers through Wichita Parks and hasn't had any leads. “It’s a 5-year-old child, they don't just vanish into thin air,” said Orr.

She says her biggest fear is hearing the investigation may be slowing down, and without any new tips police said they won't continue to search parks in the area. “We need those tips coming in. If they're not coming in, we got nothing to go on,” said Orr.

She learned on Friday the Texas based group EquuSearch was approved by Wichita Police to do their own search. EquuSearch founder Tim Miller says they've assisted in over 17 hundred missing person cases. “We do a lot of stuff still with our horses. We do stuff with ATVS, ground searches. We do a tremendous amount of stuff with the boats, sonar equipment, our drone planes,” said Miller.

Miller understands the pain Orr feels all too well. His own daughter went missing years ago, and her body was found 17 months later. “I remember every minute of that 17 months of the helplessness, the hopelessness, the loneliness, and I just made a promise to God I would never leave a family alone if there's anything I can ever can do and here we are,” Miller said.