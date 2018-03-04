Trump praises Chinese President’s power grab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump has criticized China mercilessly in the past, but, now he's praising China's leader and a proposed law change - which are raising some raising eyebrows.

"China is great, and Xi is a great gentleman. He's now president for life. President for life, and he's great, and look, he was able to do that. I think it's great. Maybe we'll give that a shot someday. He's the most powerful President in 100 years, person in the 100 years in China, and he treated us tremendously well when I was over there,” said Trump

The remarks were made during a closed-door fundraiser when Trump addressed supporters at his Mar-a-lago estate in Florida.

Trump made these comments shortly after the Chinese ruling Communist Party announced it was eliminating the two-term presidency limit which leaves the door open for President Xi to serve indefinitely.

The term limits in China were put in place in 1982 to keep them from going back into any type of dictatorship. Trump played with the idea of serving more than two terms, but, an amendment to the U.S. Constitution approved in 1951 limits Presidents to only two terms in office.

On a lighter note, Alec Baldwin returned to the Saturday Night Live stage as Donald Trump only a day after Trump took to Twitter and called his impersonation of him "terrible.”

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

“I said I was going to run this country like a business...that business is a Waffle House at 2 a.m.,” said Baldwin, during his performance.

Clearly, Baldwin wasn't fazed by the criticism. Trump hasn't made a statement about the latest SNL skit, but those Twitter fingers should be moving soon.