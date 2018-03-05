× 2 family members killed in Cy-Fair house fire, Harris County Fire Marshals say

CYPRESS, Texas — Fire marshals are investigating a fire that left two people dead in Cy-Fair Monday morning.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office was dispatched to a home in the 13700 block of Pepper Knoll Drive around 12:45 a.m. where a family of three tried to escape the blaze.

Authorities said only one of the family members made it out while a man and woman remained trapped inside.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found flames coming through the roof and sides of the home.

Authorities said there were no signs of smoke detectors in the house.

“The homeowner that was able to get out was interviewed and asked about smoke alarms. He was disoriented at the time, but indicated that he wasn’t aware of any,” said Captain David Padovan.

The male homeowner was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Investigators say they were able to search the home after difficulty getting in, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.