Clear Lake High School on lockdown due to threat

HOUSTON — Clear Lake High School has been placed on lockdown while authorities investigate a possible threat, Clear Creek ISD officials confirm.

A student told officials that her ex-boyfriend made a threat against the school, and she believed she saw him walking around the campus.

As a precaution, the school was immediately placed on lockdown as authorities swept the grounds. The ex-boyfriend has not been located.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.