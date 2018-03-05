× Family on horseback denied drive-thru service at Starbucks

ANTHEM, AZ (KNXV) — Forget the shirt and shoes; no service for people on horseback at Starbucks in Anthem.

A Valley girl is frustrated after trying to ride her horse through the drive-thru when the barista said nay.

Aspen Cline had seen internet videos of others riding their horses through the Starbucks drive-thru and decided that’s what she wanted to do for her birthday. Instead, she and her horse, Scout, were shut down by the barista who apparently wasn’t into horsing around.

“We weren’t given a reason, just, “we can’t take your order,” said Aspen. “My friend and I were going to get frappuccinos for us and a cup of whipped cream for the horses.”

A Starbucks spokesperson told us, officially, their drive-through is for cars only. He said that policy is for animal, rider and employee safety.

But, he also added that the horses caught the barista off guard and with a little-advanced notice next time they’ll find a way to serve all creatures.

“We support Starbucks because they’re very accepting,” said Tandy Cline, Aspen’s mom. “So we were kind of disappointed we got thrown to the side from such a great company.”

Tandy said they would definitely be reaching back out to Starbucks to see if they can arrange a better experience for Aspen.