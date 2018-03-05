Former employees suing Shipley’s Donuts over alleged sexual harassment, racial discrimination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Things aren't looking too sweet for Shipley Donuts. The Houston-based pastry chain is at the center of a civil rights lawsuit.

Harris County court docs show at least three women, all former employees, claim sexual harassment and racial and gender discrimination against the company's co-owner, Lawrence Shipley III.

The woman are accusing Shipley of inappropriately touching their rear ends while hugging them, and staring at their body parts.

All this is alleged to have gone down before they were fired in December of 2016.

The suit also alleges a warehouse supervisor, Christopher Halsey, touched a female employee on her hip and lower back.

When Esmeralda Sanchez complained to Shipley he allegedly blamed her for the way she was dressed and said her behavior encouraged Halsey.

That supervisor is also accused of making derogatory comments about employees' Mexican national origin and Hispanic race.

Shipley allegedly told one of the Hispanic women in the suit "she should not drive a particular make of car because it is only for white people."

NewsFix has not heard back from Shipley or his lawyer regarding the accusations.

The women are seeking more than $1,000,000.