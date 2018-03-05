Gov. Abbott awards first responders at Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It wasn't just any old Monday at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. It was First Responders Appreciation Day.

Police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and their families all got in free on Monday.

"This is the third time we've celebrated this day at the show but its never taken on the meaning that it does this year after Hurricane Harvey," said Joel Crowley, president & CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, "It is one thing for people to go and face unknown dangers. It is another thing when people face dangers that are known. During Hurricane Harvey, the dangers were known."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott welcomed the servicemen and women at NRG Park saying, "Thousands of Texans; thousands of Houstonians are alive today because of what our incredible first responders did last year. The state of Texas says thank you to the heroes honored today with the First Responder of the Year Award."