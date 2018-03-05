× Man steals $70K in equipment and tools from Spring neighborhood

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— A man has been arrested following a series of vehicle robberies in the Spring area.

Investigators with Constable Mark Herman’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to a theft call in the 23000 block of Stargazer Point and the 25000 block of Hollybush Lane on January, 10.

Deputies say several pieces of equipment and tools were reported stolen from various vehicles throughout the neighborhood.

Five thousand dollars of the stolen property was sold to a local pawn shop which led deputies to 29-year-old, Jack Diaz-Garcia.

After further investigation deputies searched Garcia’s residence where they recovered the remaining $65,000 in stolen property on Monday.

Garcia has been charged with two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and two counts of theft.