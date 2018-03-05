× “March is national stop blaming white people” sign at post office sparks outrage

FLEMINGTON, NJ— An investigation into who posted a racist sign outside of a US post office is underway after the picture of the sign went viral.

According to NJ.com, USPS Postal Inspector Greg Kliemisch, the sign read, “March is national stop blaming white people month! Accept responsibility for your own bad choices. Hug a white person!.”

Kliemisch said the sign was put up sometime on Thursday morning and employees took the sign down Thursday afternoon.

Kliemisch said Friday the investigation was in the early stages. It was not immediately clear what potential consequences the sign hanger might face if caught.

Flemington Councilwoman Betsy Driver took to Facebook to voice her concerns.

“This is disturbing. And sadder is that the poster posted it on FU (since deleted) as an “lmao” item. Racism in our town exists, and the racists have been emboldened in the past year to fly their hateful flags a bit higher and yell a bit louder,” Driver wrote.