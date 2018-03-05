The Great Quilt Caper at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It's the "Great Quilt Caper" at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and quilt makers say they've had enough!

In years past, the people behind the needles' names would be displayed with their quilts in the competition. But this year, Belinda Purvis, who won the machine pieced division, says something went terribly wrong and the names were missing from the cards.

So, the close "knit" quilting community sent out a call to action in hopes of correcting this grave error.

And a poster was placed in the bottom corner of the display case with the names and every quilt maker is covered. Question is, is this enough?