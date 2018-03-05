× WATCH: Greater Houston Coalition for Justice calls for resignation of Harris County Judge Michael McSpadden

HOUSTON — The Greater Houston Coalition for Justice held a news conference Monday in support of the NAACP and other civil rights organizations demanding the resignation of Judge Michael McSpadden, Harris County’s longest-serving felony judge over his comments about black defendants.

The news conference took place across the street from the Harris County Criminal Court building.

According to Johnny Mata, GHCFJ presiding chairman, “Judge McSpadden’s remarks are troubling, reflects an attitude of judge and jury bundled into one, intolerable and prejudice.”

His remarks come at time when a spotlight has been placed on Harris County’s bail system, claiming it unconstitutionally discriminates against the poor.