2018 Primary Election results, stay up to date with your candidate
HOUSTON— Texas became the first state to hold its primary election this year as thousands of people headed to the polls on Tuesday.
This year, there’s plenty of buzz around the November election, as a number of major seats are up for grabs.
U.S Senate: Republican
Ted Cruz – 84.7% of the vote
U.S Senate: Democratic
Beto O’Rourke – 62.4% of the vote
Governor: Republican
Greg Abbott- 90.1 % of the vote
Lieutenant Governor
Dan Patrick- 75.4 % of the vote
US House of Representatives, District 18-Democratic
Sheila Jackson Lee
US House of Representatives, District 22-Republican
Pete Olson
US House of Representatives, District 17-Republican
John Culberson
Texas Commissioner of the General Land Office- Republican
George P. Bush
Texas Commissioner of the General Land Office- Democratic
Miguel Suazo
Keep up with your favorite candidate by clicking on the links below.
FULL ELECTION RESULTS: