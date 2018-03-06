× 2018 Primary Election results, stay up to date with your candidate

HOUSTON— Texas became the first state to hold its primary election this year as thousands of people headed to the polls on Tuesday.

This year, there’s plenty of buzz around the November election, as a number of major seats are up for grabs.

U.S Senate: Republican

Ted Cruz – 84.7% of the vote

U.S Senate: Democratic

Beto O’Rourke – 62.4% of the vote

Governor: Republican

Greg Abbott- 90.1 % of the vote

Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick- 75.4 % of the vote

US House of Representatives, District 18-Democratic

Sheila Jackson Lee

US House of Representatives, District 22-Republican

Pete Olson

US House of Representatives, District 17-Republican

John Culberson

Texas Commissioner of the General Land Office- Republican

George P. Bush

Texas Commissioner of the General Land Office- Democratic

Miguel Suazo

Keep up with your favorite candidate by clicking on the links below.

FULL ELECTION RESULTS: