District 29 voters set to make history during the primary and general election

HOUSTON—District 29 is up for grabs for the first time in more than two decades and six of the seven democrats in the primary are Hispanic and one is Pakistani-American.

Houston has never been represented by either in congress.

No matter who wins the primary, he or she will still face the general election but, District 29 is mostly democratic.

So, one of the seven will almost certainly take over for retiring representative Gene Green who's held the seat since 1992.

It's a crowded field that may be narrowed to just two. State Senator Sylvia Garcia and Tahir Javed. But Garcia may have a slight edge.

"I think experience matters," Garcia said. "I think that's why people are voting for me because they know I'm connected to the community. I know the needs of the community. I've been working with the community on a number of issues. So, yes, experience does matter."

Tahir Javed is a wealthy businessman from Beaumont who has put $1.2 million of his own money into the race. He was also a major donor to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

Jeved is the only non-Hispanic running in the primarily Hispanic district that stretches from Houston's east end to Pasadena and includes south Houston, Galena Park, Jacinto City and Aldine.

"My story is the immigrant story," Javed said. "My story is the Latina story. My story is the story of District 29 so I belong here."

The local and federal democratic establishment has largely endorsed Garcia.

But that hasn't stopped senate minority leader Chuck Schumer from supporting Javed.

Historically, it's hard to beat the incumbent. But that's no longer the case in this race. Regardless of a divided party, voters in District 29 are poised to make history, rather than repeat it.

