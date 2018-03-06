Dumbass of the Day: CHiP arrests man on horse going down LA freeway on suspicion of DUI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol Officers responded to a 1 a.m. call of a man riding a white horse east bound on the 91 freeway in Long Beach.

Police say Luis Alfredo Perez had a preliminary blood alcohol test showing more than double the legal limit and arrested him for 'suspicion of DUI on a horse.'

CHiPs had some fun with this one, too, posting on Twitter, So a horse walks onto the 91 freeway....no joke."

Well, it must have been this dude's first rodeo because he got busted in a hurry!

As one officer put it, "Just when you think you've seen and heard it all.....you haven't!"

The horse which cops described as a white Arabian named 'Guera' was turned over to the defendant's mother.

Perez, allegedly told police he was out for a ride to celebrate his 29th birthday.

Well, happy birthday, partner!

And simmer down now, you just lassoed yourself our 'Dumbass of the Day!'

Yee-haw!