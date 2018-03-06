Florida student calls his teacher ‘nothing but a coward’ for locking him out during Parkland school shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKLAND, Fla. - A math teacher who was heralded a hero during last month's deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is now accused of being a coward.

Jim Gard was considered a hero by some for saving the lives of students locked in his classroom during the last month's school shooting that left 17 dead and 14 injured.

But Stoneman Douglas student Josh Gallagher and his father, who also happens to be a law enforcement officer who responded to the shooting said Gard locked Josh and a dozen other classmates out during the peak of the gunfire!

After the tragedy, Gard-- who's taught at the school for 36 years-- said he helped some kids inside his room and then locked the door-- following proper protocol.

"We were just trained on this three weeks ago, and we went over it with all of our kids," Gard told 'Good Morning America' following the deadly massacre.

Gard indicated his room was on a corner just about 50 yards away from Building 12, where most of the deadly carnage took place.

Gard's family members showed great pride in his handling of the situation right after the shooting.

"He used his head. Like his knowledge stood out for the children," his aunt, Shirley Gard, told a reporter last month.

Gard's uncle agreed. "He said he's handling it as well as could be," his uncle, Nick Gard, said.

But now that a few weeks have gone by Gard is being called "nothing but a coward."

It doesn't take a mathematician to figure out somebody's not telling the whole truth!