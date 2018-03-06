HCC host informative DACA meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— It's been a few months since President Trump moved to end a program that protected young undocumented immigrants from being deported.

March 5th was originally the deadline for the decision to be made but it seems like Washington is still no closer to a resolution.

Many Houstonians gathered at the Houston Community College Immigration Town Hall for an informational meeting Monday evening to inform people in the community on where things stand with immigration.

“For them to be able to come and ask questions to know what is going on with immigration specifically the DACA program since today is an important day,” said HCC Executive Director of Fiel, Cesar Espinosa.

The panelist at the meeting were full of people who were well versed on the issues of immigration.

“These are immigration attorneys, criminal defense attorneys because undocumented people sometimes face criminal issues as well, but we also have a dynamic group of dreamers who are up here who are HCC students or former students who are here to share their stories with other students,” said Espinosa.

Leaders in our community say it is important for people to understand where they stand with changes in our government and have a safe place where they can ask questions.

“It’s important to have these events so people that are unsure about their future can ask these questions, and can come into these safe spaces, can ask their questions and be informed about what different things are available to them now and what can be available in the future,” Espinosa said.