Houston Strong: Local couple recognized nationally for their rescue efforts during Harvey

HOUSTON -- Neighbors helping neighbors! One local couple went above and beyond when helping their neighbors during Hurricane Harvey.

Houston neighbors, Sharon and Kenny Evans are being recognized with the National Great Neighbor Award from Nextdoor and national lifestyle magazine, Real Simple.

Sharon and Kenny are one of just six neighbors across the entire country who are being honored by the two companies and are the feature story in this month’s Real Simple magazine ,

When Hurricane Harvey flood waters rose to five feet and beyond in their Energy Corridor neighborhood, Sharon and Kenny could have evacuated to drier ground, safe and sound. Instead, the couple stayed put—using their aluminum johnboat to rescue stranded neighbors.

Kenny is a certified captain with the US Coast Guard, so he understood how serious the situation was and helped rescue dozens of neighbors to safety by evacuating them from their flooding homes. Sharon, a psychologist, stationed herself at the entrance of her subdivision and used Nextdoor to help coordinate the rescue efforts.

Sharon, a psychologist, stationed herself at the entrance of her subdivision and used Nextdoor to help coordinate the rescue efforts.

CW39's Maggie Flecknoe had a chance to meet Sharon and Kenny and find out what this award means to them.