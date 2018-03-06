It’s Primary Election Day! Here’s everything you need to know

HOUSTON — Houston area residents are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote on Primary Election Day.

When? The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in all counties.

Reminder: Harris County residents must place their vote at the voting precinct where they are registered. Meanwhile, other counties use voting centers and residents can cast their ballot at any center.

To find polling locations, view a personal sample ballot or review the list of acceptable forms of identification to vote at the poll, voters may visit www.HarrisVotes.com or call the Harris County Clerk’s office at 713-755-6965.

Forms of required voter identification:

Texas driver license

Texas personal ID card issued by DPS

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

U. S. military identification card containing the person’s photograph

Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

United States passport

United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

If you do not possess or cannot obtain one of the above forms of identification, then you can fill out a declaration at the polls explaining why and bring one of the following supporting documents:

Valid Voter Registration Certificate

Certified Birth Certificate (must be an original)

Copy of or original Bank Statement

Copy of or original Government check or paycheck

Copy of or original current Utility Bill

Copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph)

Click here for approved forms of voter ID.

Click here for a sample ballot for the Republican primary election.

Click here for a sample ballot for the Democratic primary election.

More helpful links:

Fort Bend County voting information

Montgomery County voting information

Galveston County voting information

Brazoria County voting information

Chambers County voting information

Liberty County voting information