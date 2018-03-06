Last public hearing for high-speed rail connecting Houston to Dallas wraps up Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— The last public hearing for the high-speed rail connecting Houston to Dallas wrapped Monday evening.

This hearing served as the 11th meeting held by the Federal Rail Administration for all affected counties along the proposed route.

The bullet train would cut down travel time between the Lone Star State's two largest cities to just 90 minutes.

The privately funded project by Texas Central has been in its development phase for several years and has not gone without controversy.

Many landowners said the company has not been transparent with its data and requests for land acquisition through imminent domain claims.

Some also argue the estimated five million riders is an inflated number of the rail's demand, even fueling the formation of the group Texans Against High-Speed Rail. The group is made up of rural officials and landowners who challenge Texas Central's property surveying and acquisition efforts.

In order for the project to move forward, the bullet train must receive approval from federal regulators.

A draft environmental report was released in December. While there is plenty of demand for the rail, its construction would disturb hundreds of acres along its 240-mile path.

In a statement, the Federal Rail Administration said

"FRA is collecting feedback from the community where the proposed line will run to help inform our decisions pertaining to the proposed system's future. Normally, privately funded rail projects are not subject to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process. However, this project uses a rail system not currently regulated in the U.S., and FRA's Office of Safety must regulate the proposed system's operation by issuing rules and/or waivers. This necessity is what prompted FRA's initiation of the NEPA process. Therefore, going forward, FRA must complete all necessary environmental work as well as issue a record of decision (ROD) and specific rules before Texas Central can begin operations in the state."