North Houston boil water notice lifted after two days

HOUSTON—The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) announced Tuesday that the boil water notice had been lifted following a two day ban.

The notice was Monday for residents north of Will Clayton Parkway, east of the airport, west of US 59 and south of FM 1960 .

After repairs were made on a 66-inch (5.5-foot diameter) water main located near Beltway 8 North and US 59 the water samples confirm there has been no contamination and the water meets all State drinking water standards.