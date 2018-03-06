2018 Primary Election polls closed, Click here to stay up to date with results for the republican party in Harris County
2018 Primary Election polls closed, Click here to stay up to date with results for the democratic party in Harris County

North Houston boil water notice lifted after two days

Posted 7:01 PM, March 6, 2018, by , Updated at 07:02PM, March 6, 2018

In 2013-14, a total of 42 drinking-water-associated outbreaks caused by infectious pathogens, chemicals or toxins were reported to the CDC from 19 states.

HOUSTON—The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) announced Tuesday that the boil water notice had been lifted following a two day ban.

The notice was Monday for residents north of Will Clayton Parkway, east of the airport, west of US 59 and south of FM 1960 .

After repairs were made on a 66-inch (5.5-foot diameter) water main located near Beltway 8 North and US 59 the water samples confirm there has been no contamination and the water meets all State drinking water standards.