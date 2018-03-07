Calls for a change in Harris County after problems surface on Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Another Election Day, DONE and in the books, as they say. Well, until the run-offs in May, that is.

So, who voted? And how was the process? Surely, it went down without a hitch. Right?

State Senator Sylvia Garcia, who's running for House District 29, said her voting spot opened more than two hours late due to problems with voting machines resulting in some voters not being able to cast a ballot at all.

And lines at Montie Beach Park Community Center were long for similar technical issues.

Seven other polling stations in the area were just as problematic, according to reports sent to The Texas Election Protection Coalition, prompting the coalition to call for a meeting with local officials to discuss fixing the issue.

They want Harris County to join many others by opening countywide polling places ahead of future elections to allow voters to vote anywhere in the county -- not just the precinct where they live.

But the Harris County Clerk’s Office says it's not that easy, telling Newsfix, "When it comes to the Countywide Polling Place Program, election administrators must follow the law."

They also explained that it's up to the Texas secretary of state, the Harris County Commissioners Court and the public. Election Administrators cannot change the voting process.

Either way, might as well get the bugs out and fast! Maybe we can vote for new machines and see where that takes us.