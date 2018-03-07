HPD introduces new policy for domestic violence offenders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is laying down the law to domestic violence offenders.

The chief and District Attorney Kim Ogg have introduced a new policy effective immediately that will change the way first responders handle both victims and offenders when arriving at a domestic violence scene.

The new policy comes in light of 43 deaths in 2017 related to domestic violence, and six deaths are already on record in 2018.

A Houston man was charged with manslaughter earlier this week in the choking death of his fiancee`s sister. The man claims choking the woman was part of rough sex.

Carvana Cloud with the DA's Office said there's a new domestic violence strangulation task force, and the warning signs to out look for.

