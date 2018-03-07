Lt. Gov. Patrick enjoys Election Night watch party at Houston’s Hotel ZaZa Memorial City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Tuesday's primary election was a big event for one Texas conservative: Lt. Governor Dan Patrick who's been looking forward to the big night for months!

"I am proud to have presided over the most conservative and productive Senate in Texas history,” Patrick announced in one of his campaign commercials.

The lieutenant governor's supporters gathered for a Texas-size watch party at the swanky Hotel ZaZa Memorial City in Houston.

Earlier in the day, Patrick re-tweeted Donald Trump Jr.'s tweet of support, which said, "Texas, make sure to re-elect your Amazing Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick today. A great man and a great friend."

Patrick's campaign has focused on traditional Texas conservative values all the way-- and relying on seemingly countless endorsements, along with aligning himself with President Trump, to boot.

Patrick was expected to glide to an easy victory in the primary over Republican challenger Scott Milder of Rockwall.

Milder tweeted, "What an enormous honor to see my own name on that Republican ballot representing so many wonderful Texans!"

But Patrick's supporters came out in full force to let the lieutenant governor know they have his back.

Now, the Lone Star State will watch to see who will walk away with the final victory in November!