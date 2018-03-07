× Maggie’s Must-Haves: Everyday essentials to lead a healthier lifestyle

HOUSTON — Most people strive to lead a healthier lifestyle. Well here are some Maggie’s Must-Haves that will help you do just that.

Daily Harvest

Ever wish a delicious, super healthy smoothie could just magically appear. Well now they can thanks to Daily Harvest.

It’s a subscription service that will send healthy, pre-portioned superfood eats to your home either weekly or monthly. The food combinations are developed by a nutritionist and chef, and the company is backed by big names like Gwyneth Paltrow and Serena Williams.

here’s how it works:

1. Build your box

2. Check your doorstep

3. Make it

You can opt for weekly or monthly deliveries.

Perfect Bar

Another healthy snack is the Perfect Bar. Why’s it so perfect? They’re made by one family. trying to continue their father’s legacy, Dr. Bud Keith. Eight years later their bars are nationwide. Fresh is best! Their recipes start in the Keith family kitchen, using fresh ingredients as close to nature as they can find. They make the highest quality food that`s so real, it`s best kept in the fridge. They’re Non-GMO, full of protein, feature 20 super foods, are Kosher and gluten free.

A box of 8 costs $24

Care/of: Personalized Daily Vitamin Packs

Get vitamins and supplements for your health goals and diet, made from the best ingredients, shipped to you each month.

You take a quiz, they then send you a recommendation of what vitamins you should be taking and then you receive a box of personalized packs each month. Adjust or cancel any time.