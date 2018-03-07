Man found fatally shot near taxi cab in southwest Houston, police say 

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a man Wednesday morning at an apartment in the Briar Forest area.

Officers responded to Olympia Flats at 2201 Hayes Road around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a shooting call. When police arrived, they found a man on the ground in the apartment’s parking lot. Investigators said he died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Several shell casings were found in the parking lot and the victim was found next to a yellow cab, according to police.

“The male appeared to be leaving a taxi, we’re not sure if he lives here or had an affair here or what the status was,” Lt. Larry Crowson said. “We’re assuming he’s the driver, but we don’t know that for a fact at this point.”

The motive for the shooting is unclear and no witnesses have come forward.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

